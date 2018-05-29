"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 29, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Halfway Home" – Broken Social Scene

"Dancing In The Street" – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

"Close To Me" – The Cure

"What Is Hip?" – Tower Of Power

"Start Me Up" – The Rolling Stones

"Closer To You" – Sherwood

"Go Your Own Way" – Fleetwood Mac

"Dreams" – The Cranberries

"Walk Tall (feat. Paul Simon)" – Ziggy Marley

"Don't Owe You A Thang" – Gary Clark Jr.

"I Feel It Coming" – The Weeknd

"The Way" – Fastball

"Sit Still, Look Pretty" – Daya

"Do You Believe In Magic" – The Lovin' Spoonful

"Save It For Later" – The English Beat

"Can't Hold Us" – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

"Welcome To New York" – Taylor Swift

"Magic Man" – Heart

"24K Magic" – Bruno Mars

"Let's Love" – Echosmith