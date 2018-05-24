CBS News May 24, 2018, 9:20 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 24, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Steal My Kisses" – Ben Harper And The Innocent Criminals

"Learn To Let Go" – Kesha

"Somewhere Only We Know" – Keane

"Around The World" – Kings Of Leon

"Fresh Squeezed" – Duncan Fellows

"Alive" – Pearl Jam

"Entertainment" – Phoenix

"Lungs" – CHVRCHES

"Catch My Breath" – Kelly Clarkson

"Kaleidoscope" – A Great Big World

"I've Been Everywhere" – Johnny Cash

"We Come Running" – Youngblood Hawke

"Rebel Yell" – Billy Idol

"Good Feeling" – Flo Rida

"My Sharona" – The Knack

"That's Entertainment" – The Jam

"Crazy" – Seal

"HandClap" – Fitz And The Tantrums

"The Swimming Song" – Loudon Wainwright

