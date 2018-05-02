"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 2, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Ride Or Die (feat. Foster The People)" – The Knocks, Foster The People

"Upside Down" – Jack Johnson

"You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" – Dead Or Alive

"New Rules" – Dua Lipa

"How Far We've Come" – Matchbox Twenty

"Heroes (we could be)" – Alesso, Tove Lo

"ABC" – The Jackson 5

"Handle With Care" – Jenny Lewis

"Remedy" – The Black Crowes

"Kids" – OneRepublic

"We Are Young (feat. Janelle Monáe)" – fun., Janelle Monáe

"We Take Care Of Our Own" – Bruce Springsteen

"Safe And Sound" – Capital Cities

"More Than You Know" – Axwell /\ Ingrosso

"Carried Away" – Passion Pit

"The Thrill Is Gone" – B.B. King

"Sweet Child O' Mine" – Sheryl Crow

"The Way We Get By" – Spoon

"Superwoman" – Alicia Keys

"Perfect World" – Allen Stone