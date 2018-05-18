"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 18, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Marry You" – Bruno Mars

"Dangerous" – Big Data, Joywave

"Bad Blood" – Bastille

"Grey Street" – Dave Matthews Band

"In The Morning" – The Coral

"Love U Forever" – Jenny Lewis

"Let My Love Open The Door" – Pete Townshend

"I Say A Little Prayer" – Aretha Franklin

"Diamonds" – Rihanna

"Viva La Vida" – Coldplay

"Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" – McFadden & Whitehead

"Don't Stop Me Now" – Queen

"I Love You Always Forever" – Betty Who

"(Keep Feeling) Fascination" – The Human League

"Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" – Beyoncé

"Solsbury Hill" – Peter Gabriel

"Golden Years" – David Bowie

"This Time Tomorrow" – The Kinks