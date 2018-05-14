CBS News May 14, 2018, 9:54 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 14, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Dig For Fire" – Pixies

"Water Under The Bridge" – Adele

"Lake Michigan" – Rogue Wave

"Just Can't Get Enough" – Depeche Mode

"Come Alive" – The Hip Abduction

"Move" – Saint Motel

"Wrecking Ball" – Bruce Springsteen

"Want To Want Me" – Jason Derulo

"Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" – The Beatles

"A Good Night" – John Legend

"Wild Thoughts" – DJ Khaled, Rihanna

"Animal" – Miike Snow
"Soak Up The Sun" – Sheryl Crow

"How Will I Know" – Whitney Houston

"You Better You Bet" – The Who

"I Believe In A Thing Called Love" – The Darkness

"Jump Right In" – Zac Brown Band

