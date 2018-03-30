"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: March 30, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Come Inside" – Thompson Twins

"Water Under The Bridge" – Adele

"Don't Drink The Water" – Dave Matthews Band

"Gone" – JR JR

"What Will Come" – Travis

"Come With Me Now" – KONGOS

"Our House" – Madness

"I'll Name The Dogs" – Blake Shelton

"You Found Me" – The Fray

"Never Let Me Go" – Florence + The Machine

"So Much More Than This" – Grace Vanderwaal

"Gone In The Morning" – Newton Faulkner

"One Fine Day" – The Chiffons

"Let's Get Married" – Bleachers

"Escape My Mind" – Grace Vanderwaal

"I Don't Know My Name" – Grace Vanderwaal

"Moonlight" – Grace Vanderwaal

"Clearly" – Grace Vanderwaal