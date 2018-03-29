"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: March 29, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"High And Low" – Empire Of The Sun

"Dirty Water" – The Standells

"Digital Witness" – St. Vincent

"I Know" – Dionne Farris

"Ray Of Light" – Madonna

"Show Me The Way" – Penguin Prison

"Rumour Has It" – Adele

"Be There" – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

"I'll Take You There" – The Staple Singers

"A Forest" – The Cure

"Starboy" – The Weeknd

"Girl On Fire" – Alicia Keys

"First" – Cold War Kids

"Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car" – Billy Ocean

"On My Mind" – The Outdoor Type

"Ways To Go" – Grouplove

"100 Ways" – Porno For Pyros

"Blackbird" – Sarah McLachlan

"Castle On The Hill" – Ed Sheeran