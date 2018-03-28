"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: March 28, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Under My Thumb" – The Rolling Stones

"Good Day Sunshine" – The Beatles

"Geronimo" – Sheppard

"I'll Tumble 4 Ya" – Culture Club

"Lift Me Up" – OneRepublic

"I Don't Want To Be" – Gavin DeGraw

"On Our Way" – The Royal Concept

"Touch The Sky" – Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco

"Go Your Own Way" – Fleetwood Mac

"Diamonds On The Inside" – Ben Harper

"Safe And Sound" – Capital Cities

"Crashin" – Jack's Mannequin

"Break My Stride" – Matthew Wilder

"I Say A Little Prayer" – Aretha Franklin

"Wild Wild Life" – Talking Heads

"Dress You Up" – Madonna

"Diamonds" – Rihanna

"Get Your Shine On" – Florida Georgia Line

"When I Think Of You" – Janet Jackson