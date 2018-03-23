"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: March 23, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Heaven Is A Place On Earth" – Berlinda Carlisle

"Hello, Goodbye" – The Beatles

"Hello" – Adele

"Forever Young" – Rod Stewart

"Stand Up Tragedy" – The Fratellis

"Take A Walk" – The Head And The Heart

"Heartbreak Warfare" – John Mayer

"Golden Years" – David Bowie

"Money (That's What I Want)" – Barrett Strong

"Ask" – The Smiths

"Sweetest Thing" – U2

"Born This Way" – Lady Gaga

"It's My Life" – No Doubt

"Soak Up The Sun" – Sheryl Crow

"This Is The Life" – Two Door Cinema Club

"All Together Now" – André 3000

"Adventure Of A Lifetime" – Coldplay

"Can't Stop The Feeling" – Justin Timberlake