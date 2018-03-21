CBS News March 21, 2018, 8:57 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: March 21, 2018

Recording artist Coldplay performs during halftime between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium.

USA Today Sports/Kelley L Cox

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"In View" - The Tragically Hip

"Halfway Home" - Broken Social Scene

"Under Pressure" - Queen/David Bowie

"Think" - Aretha Franklin

"Violet" - Bad Suns

"Shiver" - Coldplay

"Show Me What I'm Looking For" - Carolina Liar

"Soldiering On" - Mary Gauthier

"Better" - Regina Spektor

"I'm Every Woman" - Whitney Houston

"No, No, No Pt. 2" - Destiny's Child

"Sail Into The Sun" - Gentlemen Hall

"Brothers" - Mary Gauthier

"Got Your Six" - Mary Gauthier

"Somebody Like You" - Keith Urban

"Say Hey (I Love You)" - Michael Franti

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News