CBS News March 15, 2018, 10:21 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: March 15, 2018

Host Katy Perry (L) and DJ Khaled speak onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Rootless" – Youngblood Hawke

"Roar" – Katy Perry

"Never Let You Go" – Kygo

"We're Going Home" – Vance Joy

"Sorry" – Justin Bieber

"Hanging On The Telephone" – Blondie

"Addicted To Love" – Robert Palmer

"Closer To Free" – Bodeans

"California" – Phantom Planet

"Got To Give It Up" – Marvin Gaye

"One, Two Step" – Ciara/Missy Elliott

"City Of Angels" – The Head And The Heart

"Steal My Kisses" – Ben Harper

"New Shoes" – Paolo Nutini

"Three Little Birds" – Bob Marley

"Footloose" – Kenny Loggins

"If You Leave" – Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News