"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: June 22, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Give It Up" – KC & The Sunshine Band

"Walk On Water" – Thirty Seconds To Mars

"(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay" – Otis Redding

"Pavement Ends" – Little Big Town

"Good Help (Is So Hard To Find)" – Death Cab For Cutie

"More More More" – Andrea True

"Ready To Go" – Panic! At The Disco

"Steal My Sunshine" – Len

"Material Girl" – Madonna

"You Spin Me Round" – Dead or Alive

"Shine On Me" – Dan Auerbach

"Warning" – Green Day

"Hey Jude" – The Beatles

"Hunger" – Florence + The Machine

"Forever Young" – Bob Dylan

"Hold Out Your Hand" – Brandi Carlile

"Mother And Child Reunion" – Paul Simon