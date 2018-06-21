CBS News June 21, 2018, 9:45 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: June 21, 2018

Recording artist Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at halftime of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium.

USA Today Sports/Robert Hanashiro

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Dreaming" – Smallpools

"Hurts So Good" – John Mellencamp

"High And Low" – Empire of the Sun

"Talk" – Coldplay

"Into Action" – Tim Armstrong

"Atlas" – COIN

"Take Me Out" – Franz Ferdinand

"Age Of Consent" – New Order

"Mercy" – Duffy

"Pray For Me" – The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

"Elevate" – St. Lucia
"The Zephyr Song" – Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Little Talks" – Of Monsters And Men

"Low Rider" – War

"The Look" – Roxette

"Summertime" – DJ Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince

"In A Big Country" – Big Country

"Jurassic Park Theme" – John Williams

"I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" – The Proclaimers

"Summer" – Calvin Harris

