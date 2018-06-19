"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: June 19, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Jump Right In" – Zac Brown Band

"End Game" – Taylor Swift

"The Underdog" – Spoon

"I Will Wait" – Mumford & Sons

"Green Eyes" – Judah & The Lion

"You're My Driving Wheel" – The Supremes

"A Sky Full Of Stars" – Coldplay

"Spaceman" – The Killers

"Starman" – David Bowie

"C'mon N' Ride It (The Train)" – Quad City DJ's

"Train In Vain" – The Clash

"Heavy Things" – Phish

"We Exist" – Arcade Fire

"Brighter Than The Sun" – Colbie Caillat

"Cool For The Summer" – Demi Lovato

"Perfect World" – Allen Stone

"Love Me Now" – John Legend

"All The Stars" – Kendrick Lamar, SZA