"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: June 12, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Heartbeat" – Mat Kearney

"All We Ever Knew" – The Head and the Heart

"The Middle" – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

"TenTwentyTen" – Generationals

"Whole Wide World" – Cage The Elephant

"Shiny Happy People" – R.E.M.

"Read My Mind" – The Killers

"Promises, Promises" – Naked Eyes

"Streetcorner Symphony" – Rob Thomas

"Gonna Get Together" – Leroy

"Born This Way" – Lady Gaga

"Remedy" – The Black Crowes

"Sing A Song" – Earth, Wind & Fire

"Tightrope (feat. Big Boi)" – Janelle Monáe

"Born To Be Alive" – Patrick Hernandez

"We Come Running" – Youngblood Hawke

"Hall Of Fame" – The Script, will.i.am

