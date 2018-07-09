"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 9, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Don't Stop Me Now" – Queen

"Promises, Promises" – Naked Eyes

"Army Of One" – Coldplay

"We Come Running" – Youngblood Hawke

"On The Nights You Stay Home" – Port Cities

"Better Than" – John Butler Trio

"Tonight, Tonight" – The Smashing Pumpkins

"Wake Up" – Arcade Fire

"The Judge" – Twentyone Pilots

"Hard Times" – Paramore

"One, Two Step" – Ciara, Missy Elliott

"Green Light" – John Legend, Andre 3000

"Hanginaround" – Counting Crows

"Run For Cover" – The Killers

"Blizkrieg Pop" – Ramones

"Love Me Now" – John Legend

"Save Room" – John Legend

"Barely Breathing" – Duncan Sheik