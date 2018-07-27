"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 27, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Right Click Save" – The Wombats

"Shine On Me" – Dan Auerbach

"HUMBLE." – Kendrick Lamar

"Better Days (And The Bottom Drops Out)" – Citizen King

"The Greatest" – Sia, Kendrick Lamar

"In A Limousine" – Francis and the Lights

"Old Ways" – Demi Lovato

"Where The Streets Have No Name" – U2

"For You" – Demi Lovato

"Tell Me You Love Me" – Demi Lovato

"Take On Me" – a-ha

"Lift Me Up" – OneRepublic

"What Makes You Beautiful" – One Direction

"Do I Look Worried" – Tedeschi Trucks Band

"Mission: Impossible Theme" – Michael Giacchino

"Golden Years" – David Bowie

"When I Grow Up" - Garbage

"Like A Rolling Stone" – Bob Dylan

"Impression That I Get" – Mighty Mighty Bosstones