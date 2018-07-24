"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 24, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Here Comes The Sun" – The Beatles

"Roll With It" – Oasis

"Courage (For Hugh MacLennan)" – The Tragically Hip

"New Shoes" – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

"Here Now" – Sean Bones

"Working For The Weekend" – Loverboy

"Uprising" – Muse

"Lonely Together" – Avicii, Rita Ora

"You Are The Sunshine Of My Life" – Stevie Wonder

"I'm Free" – The Soup Dragons

"Nothing In My Way" – Keane

"Build Me Up Buttercup" – The Foundations

"Did You Ever Look So Nice" – The Samples

"All 4 Love" – Color Me Badd

"Everywhere You Look (The Fuller House Theme)" – Carly Rae Jepsen

"Every Day I Write The Book" – Elvis Costello & The Attractions

"Magic" – B.o.B., Rivers Cuomo

"You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" – Bachman-Turner Overdrive

"One Foot" – WALK THE MOON