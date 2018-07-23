"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 23, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Nasty" – Janet Jackson

"Come A Little Closer" – Cage The Elephant

"Is There Something I Should Know" – Duran Duran

"Trash" – New York Dolls

"Tonight" – Victors

"Tainted Love" – Soft Cell

"Falling To Pieces" – Faith No More"

"Beautiful Girl" – INXS

"Hey Baby" – No Doubt, Bounty Killer

"The Man" – The Killers

"Disconnect" – Clean Bandit, Marina and the Diamonds

"Girls Chase Boys" – Ingrid Michaelson

"Toxic" – Britney Spears

"Yellow Lines" – Brendan James

"Young Folks" – Peter Bjorn and John

"Too Young" – Phoenix

"I Feel For You" – Chaka Khan