"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 12, 2018

"I Won't Let You Down" – OK Go
"Feelin' Alright" – Joe Cocker
"Fly" – Marshmello, Leah Culver
"Fantastic Voyage" – Lakeside
"City With No Children" – Arcade Fire
"Fancy" – Iggy Azalea, Charli XCX
"Start Right Now" – Young Pines, Laney Jones
"Gimme Some Lovin'" – The Spencer Davis Group
"Counting Stars" – OneRepublic
"Can't Stop The Feeling" – Justin Timberlake
"Give A Little Bit" – Supertramp
"One Day" – Matisyahu
"It's My Life" – No Doubt
"Out Of The Woods" – Taylor Swift
"Everyday" – Dave Matthews Band
"(If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To" – Weezer
"Can't Buy Me Love" – The Beatles
"Happy" – Pharrell Williams
"Catch My Disease" – Ben Lee
"Runaway Baby" – Bruno Mars