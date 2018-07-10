"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 10, 2018

"This Is A Miracle" – All Mankind

"Better" – Regina Spektor

"Make You Better" – The Decembrists

"In A Limousine" – Francis and the Lights

"Unbelievable" – Owl City, Hanson

"Praise You" – Fatboy Slim

"Come See About Me" – Supremes

"Alive" – Pearl Jam

"Got To Be Real" – Cheryl Lynn

"I'm Real" – Jennifer Lopez, Ja Rule

"Like A Prayer" – Madonna

"Heaven Is A Place On Earth" – Berlina Carlisle

"Alright" – The Wild Wild

"Missed The Boat" – Modest Mouse

"Head Underwater" – Jenny Lewis

"This Is How We Do It" – Montell Jordan

"House Party" – Sam Hunt