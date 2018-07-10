"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 10, 2018

"This Is A Miracle" – All Mankind
"Better" – Regina Spektor
"Make You Better" – The Decembrists
"In A Limousine" – Francis and the Lights
"Unbelievable" – Owl City, Hanson
"Praise You" – Fatboy Slim
"Come See About Me" – Supremes
"Alive" – Pearl Jam
"Got To Be Real" – Cheryl Lynn
"I'm Real" – Jennifer Lopez, Ja Rule
"Like A Prayer" – Madonna
"Heaven Is A Place On Earth" – Berlina Carlisle
"Alright" – The Wild Wild
"Missed The Boat" – Modest Mouse
"Head Underwater" – Jenny Lewis
"This Is How We Do It" – Montell Jordan
"House Party" – Sam Hunt