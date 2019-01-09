"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: January 9, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Fred Astaire" – Jukebox The Ghost

"Chelsea Dagger" – The Fratellis

"Closing Time" – Semisonic

"It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" – Lenny Kravitz

"My Shot" – Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Okiriete Onaodowan, Alex Lacamoire, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"Tongue Tied" – Grouplove

"Apple Pie" – Rafferty

"There's Nothing Holding Me Back" – Shawn Mendes

"Forever Young" – Rod Stewart

"My Type" – Saint Motel

"Hate On Me" – Jill Scott

"Window" – MAGIC GIANT

"Hair" – Gavin Creel, Will Swenson, 'Hair' Tribe

"Feels Good" – Tony! Toni! Toné!"

"Lost In Japan" – Shawn Mendes

"Treat You Better" – Shawn Mendes

"Sugar" – Robin Schulz, Francesco Yates