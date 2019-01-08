"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: January 8, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Work from Home" – Fifth Harmony, Ty Dolla $ign

"Sit Next to Me" – Foster The People

"Midnight City" – M83

"Better Days" – The Goo Goo Dolls

"Reunion" – Indigo Girls

"Uma Thurman" – Fall Out Boy

"Come" – Jain

"Adventure of a Lifetime" – Coldplay

"I Don't Want to Be" – Gavin DeGraw

"Volcanic Love" – The Aces

"Kids" – MGMT

"Miracle Man" – Elvis Costello

"Upgrade U" – Beyonce, JAY Z

"As" – Stevie Wonder

"Back To Life" – Soul II Soul

"Controversy" – Prince

"Right Hand Man" – Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Alex Lacamoire, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"Stone Cold Classic" – AKA George

"Came Here for Love" – Sigala, Ella Eyre