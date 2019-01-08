"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: January 7, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Heavenly" – Pale Waves

"Take Me Out" – Franz Ferdinand

"Wonderwall" – Oasis

"Possession" – Sarah McLachlan

"Blue Sky" – The Allman Brothers Band

"Feels" – Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean

"Hollywood Swinging" – Kool & The Gang

"Around The World" – Kings of Leon

"Turn Blue" – The Black Keys

"Where The Streets Have No Name" – U2

"Hook" – Blues Traveler

"Butterflies" – Kacey Musgraves

"Warrior (from A Wrinkle in Time)" – Chloe x Halle

"There's Nothing Holding Me Back" – Shawn Mendes

"100 Yard Dash" – Raphael Saadiq

"Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2" – Pink Floyd

"Born in the U.S.A." – Bruce Springsteen

"Save Tonight" – Eagle-Eye Cherry