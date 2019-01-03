"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: January 3, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Blinded By The Light" – Manfred Mann's Earth Band

"Deception" – Blackalicious

"Birds" – Coldplay

"Warning" – Green Day

"Survivor" – Destiny's Child

"Stayin Alive" – Capital Cities

"Freeze-Frame" – The J. Geils Band

"Crystal Ball" – Keane

"If You're Over Me" – Years & Years

"Connection" – OneRepublic

"Exodus" – Bob Marley & The Wailers

"Sick Love" – Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Fly" – Sugar Ray

"Just Like Heaven" – The Cure

"Treasure" – Bruno Mars

"Budapest" – George Ezra

"Let The Good Times Roll" – Ray Charles

"Love Will Keep Us Together" – Captain & Tennille