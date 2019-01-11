"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: January 11, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Chocolate" – The 1975

"Dangerous" – Big Data, Joywave

"Take a Picture" – Filter

"You'll Be Back" – Jonathan Groff, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"Saturday Sun" – Vance Joy

"Ants Marching" – Dave Matthews Band

"Clocks" – Coldplay

"Mountain Sound" – Of Monsters and Men

"Dear Theodosia" – Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda

"The Schuyler Sisters" – Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Leslie Odom Jr., Alex Lacamoire, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"Wait For It" – Leslie Odom Jr., Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"My Shot" – Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Alex Lacamoire, Leslie Odom Jr., Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"Right Hand Man" - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton, Alex Lacamoire

"The Story Of Tonight" - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Alex Lacamoire, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"History Has Its Eyes On You" – Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alex Lacamoire, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"Alexander Hamilton" - Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alex Lacamoire, Phillipa Soo, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton