"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: January 10, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"You'll Be Back" – Jonathan Groff, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"whoa (mind in awe)" – XXXTENTACION

"Secrets" – OneRepublic

"Somebody's Watching Me" – Rockwell

"Gone, Gone, Gone" – Phillip Phillips

"Rebel Heart" – The Shelters

"Drive" – Incubus

"No Good" – Kaleo

"Heartbreak Warfare" – John Mayer

"Someday" – The Strokes

"Found Out About You" – Gin Blossoms

"Stomp" – The Stone Foxes

"I'll Be There For You (Theme From Friends)" – The Rembrandts

"Something Just Like This" – The Chainsmokers, Coldplay

"Ball Of Confusion (That's What The World Is Today)" – The Temptations

"Right Above It – Instrumental Version" – DJ Eezy

"Take Me High" – DJ Trauma, The Dan

"Real Friends" – Camila Cabello, Swae Lee