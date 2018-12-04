CBS News December 4, 2018, 9:14 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: December 4, 2018

"I Wanna Be Rich" – Calloway

"Heartbreak Warfare" – John Mayer

"Mistakes" – Jeremy Shayne, Brooke Williams

"Mistake" – Middle Kids

"White Skies" – The Perishers

"Ocean Breathes Salty" – Modest Mouse

"Fake You Out" – Twenty One Pilots

"Life In Technicolor ii" – Coldplay

"Collide" – Howie Day

"Dare You to Move" – Switchfoot

"Morning Is Made" – Hush Kids

"In My Feelings" – Drake

"Coming Home" – Kaiser Chiefs

"Alright" – Cast

"Changes" – Langhorne Slim, The Law

"Holiday Road – National Lampoon's Vacation" – Lindsey Buckingham

"Forever Young" – Youth Group

"The Hardest Part" – Coldplay

