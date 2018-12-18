"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: December 18, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Apple Pie" – Rafferty

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

"It's Not Unusual" – Tom Jones

"Amongst The Waves" – Pearl Jam

"Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" – Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus

"Satellites" - James Blunt

"High Hopes" – Panic! At The Disco

"Satellite" – Dave Matthews Band

"Upgrade U" – Beyonce, JAY Z

"Holding Out for a Hero" – Bonnie Tyler

"Flash" – Queen

"Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season" – Andy Williams

"Take Me Out" – Franz Ferdinand

"The Man" – The Killers

"Blue Sky" – The Allman Brothers Band

"Nothing Arrived" – Villagers

"Our House" - Madness