"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: December 17, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"No Cars Go" – Arcade Fire

"Do I Wanna Know" – Arctic Monkeys

"Hurry, Hurry" – Air Traffic Controller

"Hurry Up and Wait" – Ben Miller Band

"Ship To Wreck" – Florence + The Machine

"This Love" – Maroon 5

"Supermassive Black Hole" – Muse

"Dear Theodosia" – Regina Spektor, Ben Folds

"…Baby One More Time" – Britney Spears

"Found Out About You" – Gin Blossoms

"Homerun" – The Brahms

"Walk Like an Egyptian" – The Bangles

"All Right Now" – Free

"broken" – lovelytheband

"Cabinet Battle #1 – Instrumental" – Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"My Shot" – Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Leslie Odom Jr., Alex Lacamoire, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"Idea Of You" – Dave Matthews Band

"Can't Stop" – Red Hot Chili Peppers