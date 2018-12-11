"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: December 11, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Rise" – Jonas Blue, Jack & Jack

"Brand New" – Ben Rector

"Love Don't Cost A Thing" – Jennifer Lopez

"Let's Stay Together" – Al Green

"Hopeless Wanderer" – Mumford & Sons

"Fugitive" – David Gray

"Stone Cold Classic" – AKA George

"Pump It Up" – Elvis Costello & The Attractions

"Make It Happen" – The Record Company

"I Love Your Smile" – Shanice

"Baby, It's Cold Outside" – Brett Eldredge, Meghan Trainor

"The Greatest" – Sia

"Tongue Tied" – Grouplove

"It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" – Take 6

"Thunder Clatter" – Wild Cub

"Stay" – Zedd, Alessia Cara