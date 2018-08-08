"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: August 7, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Empty Heart" – Grace Potter

"Keep Together" – Hunter Hunted

"My Body" – Young The Giant

"Bone Machine" – Pixies

"Crazy In Love" – Beyoncé, JAY Z

"Sun In An Empty Room" – The Weakerthans

"I Melt With You" – Modern English

"Never Gonna Give You Up" – Rick Astley

"Never Comin Down" – Keith Urban

"Somebody Like You" – Keith Urban

"Run The World (Girls)" – Beyoncé

"Got My Mind Set On You" – George Harrison

"***Flawless" – Beyoncé, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

"Schoolin' Life" – Beyoncé

"Happy Together" – The Turtles

"Yellow" – Coldplay

"Vicious" – Lou Reed

"The Seed (2.0)" – The Roots, Cody Chesnutt

"Forever Young" – Bob Dylan

"Ain't It Fun" – Paramore