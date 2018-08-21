CBS News August 21, 2018, 9:05 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: August 21, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Come A Little Closer" – Cage The Elephant

"Roam" – The B-52's

"Airliner" – Jamestown Revival

"Feel So Close" – Calvin Harris

"Talking Backwards" – Real Estate

"Take A Walk" – Passion Pit

"Would I Lie To You?" – Eurythmics

"Come With Me Now" – KONGOS

"The Greatest" – Sia, Kendrick Lamar

"On My Mind" – Ellie Goulding

"Crazy" – Gnarls Barkley

"You Only Live Once" – The Strokes

"You Get What You Give" – New Radicals

"Just A Girl" – No Doubt

"Rolling In The Deep" – Adele

"Africa" – Weezer

"Born To Be Yours" – Kygo, Imagine Dragons

"Grey Street" – Dave Matthews Band

"Next To Me" – Emeli Sandé

"Bye Bye Bye" – *NSYNC

