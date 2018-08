"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: August 17, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"A Change" – Aretha Franklin

"(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" – Aretha Franklin

"Rock Steady" – Aretha Franklin

"Save Me" – Aretha Franklin

"I Say A Little Prayer" – Aretha Franklin

"You Send Me" – Aretha Franklin

"Baby, I Love You" – Aretha Franklin

"Respect" – Aretha Franklin

"Until You Come Back To Me (That's What I Am Going To Do" – Aretha Franklin

"Think" – Aretha Franklin

"A Change Is Gonna Come" – Aretha Franklin

"I Never Loved A Man [The Way I Love You]" – Aretha Franklin

"Tracks Of My Tears" – Aretha Franklin

"The Weight" – Aretha Franklin

"Chain Of Fools" – Aretha Franklin

"I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" – Aretha Franklin, George Michael

"Freeway Of Love" – Aretha Franklin