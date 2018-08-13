"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: August 13, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Gone In The Morning" – Newton Faulkner

"Hold My Hand" – Jess Glynne

"Science & Faith" – The Script

"New Shoes" – Paolo Nutini

"Dope On A Rope" – The Growlers

"Rapper's Delight" – The Sugarhill Gang

"Shut Up And Let Me Go" – The Ting Tings

"Rebel Beat" – The Goo Goo Dolls

"The Gold" – Manchester Orchestra

"Americans" – Janelle Monáe

"King Of Anything" – Sara Bareilles

"Love You Madly" – Cake

"Ironic" – Alanis Morissette

"Material Girl" – Madonna

"In Between Days" – The Cure

"The Man" – The Killers

"Do You Want To" – Franz Ferdinand

"Tripped Out Slim" – Trombone Shorty

"Carried Away" – Passion Pit