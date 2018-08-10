"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: August 10, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Eat That Up, It's Good For You" – Two Door Cinema Club

"Good Day Sunshine" – The Beatles

"Soak Up The Sun" – Sheryl Crow

"Blister In The Sun" – Violent Femmes

"Never Let You Go" – Kygo, John Newman

"Poison" – Bell Biv DeVoe

"Atomic" – Blondie

"Ain't Messin 'Round" – Gary Clark Jr.

"Long Way Down" – The Goo Goo Dolls

"Alive" – Sia

"King Is Born" – Aloe Blacc

"Nuclear" – Ryan Adams

"Around The World" – Kings of Leon

"Say It Loud – I'm Black And I'm Proud" – James Brown

"Ho Hey" – The Lumineers

"I'll Take You There" – The Staple Singers

"Gotta Get Away" – The Black Keys

"Holiday" – Madonna

"Good Times" – CHIC