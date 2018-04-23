"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: April 23, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Let Go" – RAC, Kele

"Radioactive" – Imagine Dragons

"Warning" – Green Day

"Stop And Stare" – OneRepublic

"Let's Love" – Echosmith

"Stand By Me" – Ben E. King

"Levels" – Avicii

"You Got It (The Right Stuff)" – New Kids On The Block

"Invisible Touch" – Genesis

"Pictures Of You" – The Cure

"You Are The Sunshine Of My Life" – Stevie Wonder

"Take A Walk" – The Head and the Heart

"British National Anthem 'God Save The Queen'" – National Anthem Band

"The Fighter" – Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood

"Right Back Where We Started From" – Maxine Nightingale

"Locked Out Of Heaven" – Bruno Mars

"Heaven" – Los Lonely Boys