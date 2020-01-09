"CBS This Morning" celebrates its 8th birthday

"CBS This Morning" celebrated eight years on the air Thursday.

Co-host Gayle King wore the same yellow and white dress she does every year on the show's birthday. She picked out the dress out before the show's debut in 2012.

"It's like you're going to school for the first day and you gotta pick out a very special dress," she said, adding she knew she wanted to wear yellow, her favorite color.

"I only wear it here and I only wear it on this day," King said Thursday. "And I can still fit into it, I'm proud to say."