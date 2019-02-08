"CBS This Morning's" Grammys 2019 playlist

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." All this week leading up to Sunday's Grammy Awards, Apple Music's Zane Lowe will create daily playlists for us featuring this year's Grammy nominees and past winners.

Here are Lowe's picks for the week leading up to the Grammy Awards:

Monday, Feb. 4

Zedd - The Middle

Post Malone - Rockstar

Cardi B - I Like It

Janelle Monae - Make Me Feel

Ella Mai - Boo'd Up

Drake - God's Plan

Lady Gaga - Shallow

Ariana Grande - God Is A Woman

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Silk City - Electricity

Tuesday, Feb. 5

H.E.R. - Focus

Jorja Smith - On My Mind

Dua Lipa - New Rules

Margo Price - A Little Pain

Bebe Rexha - I'm A Mess

Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune

Luke Combs - Beautiful Crazy

Chloe x Halle - Happy Without Me

Alessia Cara - Growing Pains

Chance The Rapper - No Problem

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Camila Cabello - Havana

Ariana Grande - 7 Rings

Kacey Musgraves - Slow Burn

St. Vincent - Los Ageless & Pills

Lady Gaga - Shallow

Beyonce - Crazy In Love

H.E.R. - Lights On

Christina Aguilera - Like I Do feat. Goldlink

Maren Morris - Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters

Kelsea Ballerini - Miss Me More

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do

Adele - Hello

Thursday, Feb. 7

Shawn Mendes - Youth feat. Khalid

Bad Bunny - Dime si te Acuerdas

twenty one pilots - Levitate

Leon Bridges - Bet Ain't Worth The Hand

Leon Bridges - Bad Bad News

Travis Scott - Sickomode

Travis Scott - Stargazing

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Kendrick Lamar - All Of The Stars

Fisher - Losing It

Disclosure - Ultimatum

Friday, Feb. 8

H.E.R. - Could've Been

H.E.R. - Focus

H.E.R. - Carried Away

Drake - Nice For What

Anderson Paak - Bubblin

Silk City - Electricity

Arctic Monkeys - Four out of Five

The Carters - Summer

Mac Miller - Self Care

Chris Stapleton - Millionaire