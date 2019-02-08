"CBS This Morning's" Grammys 2019 playlist

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." All this week leading up to Sunday's Grammy Awards, Apple Music's Zane Lowe will create daily playlists for us featuring this year's Grammy nominees and past winners.
Here are Lowe's picks for the week leading up to the Grammy Awards:
Monday, Feb. 4
Zedd - The Middle
Post Malone - Rockstar
Cardi B - I Like It
Janelle Monae - Make Me Feel
Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
Drake - God's Plan
Lady Gaga - Shallow
Ariana Grande - God Is A Woman
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Silk City - Electricity
Tuesday, Feb. 5
H.E.R. - Focus
Jorja Smith - On My Mind
Dua Lipa - New Rules
Margo Price - A Little Pain
Bebe Rexha - I'm A Mess
Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune
Luke Combs - Beautiful Crazy
Chloe x Halle - Happy Without Me
Alessia Cara - Growing Pains
Chance The Rapper - No Problem
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Camila Cabello - Havana
Ariana Grande - 7 Rings
Kacey Musgraves - Slow Burn
St. Vincent - Los Ageless & Pills
Lady Gaga - Shallow
Beyonce - Crazy In Love
H.E.R. - Lights On
Christina Aguilera - Like I Do feat. Goldlink
Maren Morris - Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters
Kelsea Ballerini - Miss Me More
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do
Adele - Hello
Thursday, Feb. 7
Shawn Mendes - Youth feat. Khalid
Bad Bunny - Dime si te Acuerdas
twenty one pilots - Levitate
Leon Bridges - Bet Ain't Worth The Hand
Leon Bridges - Bad Bad News
Travis Scott - Sickomode
Travis Scott - Stargazing
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Kendrick Lamar - All Of The Stars
Fisher - Losing It
Disclosure - Ultimatum
Friday, Feb. 8
H.E.R. - Could've Been
H.E.R. - Focus
H.E.R. - Carried Away
Drake - Nice For What
Anderson Paak - Bubblin
Silk City - Electricity
Arctic Monkeys - Four out of Five
The Carters - Summer
Mac Miller - Self Care
Chris Stapleton - Millionaire