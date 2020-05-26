CBS News Radio's A Century of Sound

In collaboration with the National Press Club, CBS News Radio's Sam Litzinger takes a look back at 100 years of audio over the airwaves.

A Century Of Sound - An Overview

Sam Litzinger takes a more in-depth overview of the highlights from the multi-part series.

Celebrating A Century of Sound - Overview

A Century Of Sound Part 1 – This year marks the centennial of America's most intimate and enduring medium – radio! Today, we launch a special series commemorating the sound of our lives and we begin … at the beginning.

Celebrating A Century of Sound - Part 1

A Century Of Sound Part 2 - As radio flourished in the 1920s and 30s, a new concept of national broadcasting was born. Today, a look at the birth of the networks as we commemorate the centennial of our medium.

Celebrating A Century of Sound - Part 2

A Century Of Sound Part 3 - The importance of radio during the Great Depression cannot be over-stated. For many, it was the sole source of free entertainment and information in a time of great need. Today, a look at radio's role in helping Americans get through tough times as we commemorate the centennial of our medium.

Celebrating A Century of Sound - Part 3

A Century Of Sound Part 4 - Before there was television, there was radio … and that's where many of TVs entertainers first made their mark. Today a look at radio's golden age as we commemorate the centennial of our medium.

Celebrating A Century of Sound - Part 4

A Century Of Sound Part 5 - Today, we have more electronic news and information at our fingertips than ever before in history … and it all began on radio. Today, a look at the underpinnings of the modern newscast as we commemorate the centennial of our medium.

Celebrating A Century of Sound - Part 5

A Century Of Sound Part 6 - In the 1950s, as television captivated America, radio reinvented itself. Today, a look at transistors, rock & roll and drive-times as we commemorate the centennial of our medium.

Celebrating A Century of Sound - Part 6

A Century Of Sound Part 7 - Radio has long been part of the fabric of America and in the 1960s, it helped lead a counter-culture movement that changed the course of history. Today, we "talk about your revolution" as we commemorate the centennial of radio.

Celebrating A Century of Sound - Part 7

A Century Of Sound Part 8 - Over the course of the past century radio has been responsible for many of the most familiar 'sounds of our lives' including all-news … talk … and sports radio. Today a look at the beginnings of these formats as we commemorate the centennial of our medium.

Celebrating A Century of Sound - Part 8

A Century Of Sound Part 9 – You may be listening to us right now on your computer … on a smart phone … or on your car radio. Today we look at a medium that has always with you, wherever you are, as we commemorate the centennial of radio.

Celebrating A Century of Sound - Part 9

A Century Of Sound Part 10 - It's been with us for a hundred years … and it's still growing. Today we look back and ahead at radio's endearing and enduring qualities as we commemorate the centennial of our medium.

Celebrating A Century of Sound - Part 10