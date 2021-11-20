CBS News poll: Which tastes better — bottled water or tap water?

Bottled water seems to have firmly taken hold among most American adults. Fifty-eight percent now say bottled water tastes better than tap water, up from 45% when we last asked this question back in 2014. Few Americans prefer tap water, though many —31% — don't taste a difference.

Older Americans are more skeptical than younger Americans about the benefits of bottled water when it comes to taste. While two-thirds of Americans under the age of 55 think bottled water tastes better than tap water, just 43% of seniors 65 and older agree.

