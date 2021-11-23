Most Americans will be eating turkey for Thanksgiving...and for days afterwards — CBS News poll

For most Americans, turkey will be the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner this year. Two in 3 Americans say they will be eating turkey as the main course, though a quarter will be eating something else. In perhaps a rare show of national unity, turkey will be the mainstay across all demographic groups and political affiliations.

Though most Americans will be eating turkey on Thanksgiving, there is less of a consensus on how many days after Thanksgiving Americans will still be eating it. While most Americans stop eating turkey leftovers somewhere before the four-day mark after the holiday has passed, a stalwart few — just under a quarter — typically keep eating turkey leftover four days or more after the holiday.

The CBS News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,650 U.S. adult residents interviewed between November 12-16, 2021. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, and education based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey, and the U.S. Census Current Population Survey, as well as 2020 presidential vote. The margin of error is ± 3 points.

