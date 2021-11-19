CBS News poll: A third of Americans are eating less meat than a few years ago

About a third of Americans report that they're eating less meat than they were a few years ago. Thirty-six percent say they're eating less meat, while most — 57% — are eating about the same amount. A small percentage — just 6% — say they are eating more meat.

This trend can be seen more prominently among women than in men: four in 10 women are eating less meat, compared to three in 10 men. In contrast, one in 10 men say they are eating more meat these days than they were a few years ago.

Why are some Americans eating less meat? By far the top reason cited is better health: more than half of adults who are eating less meat give that as the reason. Another 17% say it is because cutting down on meat is cheaper, while 11% say they simply like vegetables more. Fewer Americans give more humanitarian reasons, for instance, that it's better for the planet (8%) or is more humane to animals (7%).

