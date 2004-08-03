The CBS News Associates Program is an entry-level program designed for recent college graduates.

The CBS News Associates Program is a highly competitive program designed to identify outstanding aspiring journalists who can bring fresh and diverse insight to news production and news coverage. This program trains individuals who want to produce network news; it is not intended for people who wish to be on-air.

Applicants must be recent college grads who have newsroom or journalism experience. Applicants are interviewed throughout the year and hired on a rolling basis. A panel of CBS News staff determines the final candidates. Locations include New York and Washington D.C.

This unique opportunity allows associates to rotate among a variety of broadcasts including "48 Hours," "60 Minutes," "The CBS Evening News," "CBS This Morning," "CBS Sunday Morning," "Face the Nation," Newspath, and the National Desk.

DUE TO THE HIGH VOLUME OF APPLICANTS, WE CANNOT RESPOND TO APPLICATION-STATUS INQUIRIES. CANDIDATES WHO MEET THE QUALIFICATIONS WILL BE CONTACTED DIRECTLY.





"60 Minutes," the most successful American television broadcast in history, offers hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news. "60 Minutes" has won more than 100 Emmy Awards -- more than any other primetime broadcast, including a special Lifetime Achievement Emmy. "60 Minutes" premiered on CBS on Sept. 24, 1968. Jeff Fager is the program's executive producer. The correspondents and contributors of "60 Minutes" are Anderson Cooper, Steve Kroft, Scott Pelley, Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, Sharyn Alfonsi, Jon Wertheim, Lara Logan, Norah O'Donnell and Oprah Winfrey.

News associates at "60 Minutes" are exposed to every aspect of the broadcast.

Duties include searching archival footage, assisting producers with research and investigating story ideas. They also read, respond to and organize viewer emails and deliver them to senior staff on Monday mornings. News associates have the opportunity to attend screenings, assist on shoots, and observe in the control room.





"CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor" is an award-winning, daily evening broadcast featuring news reports of events all across world. It premiered on Sept. 2, 1963, and continues today utilizing the same strong journalistic ethics. "The CBS Evening News" has two news associate positions: one at the News Desk and one in the Research Department.

News associates at the Desk are part of the central nerve center of the newsroom. They handle all incoming telephone calls for the anchor, executive producer and senior producers. They assist producers with a variety of needs, retrieve archival footage, log tapes, conduct research and pitch stories.

Occasionally, news associates have the opportunity to work with producers in the field. They also interact with other units and broadcasts throughout CBS News. They reconcile the daily CBS Rights and Clearances log, assist the social media team, work in the control room organizing scripts for the broadcast, and write and generate the opposition log, which is delivered to the entire news division. Desk news associates see first-hand how the broadcast makes air every night.

News associates in the Research Department have a variety of responsibilities depending on the day, the hour, or even the minute. They fact check scripts, proofread captions, compile statistics, find potential sources, license footage and stills, and answer research questions posed by producers, writers, directors, and correspondents. They also work in the control room for every show and special report and update script for the director and assistant director as the show progresses. They transcribe interviews, answer calls, ingest material, and help perform many of the smaller functions that allows the office to run smoothly.





"CBS This Morning," anchored by John Dickerson, Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell, first aired on January 9, 2012. This live national morning broadcast reports on a variety of topics including general news, business, consumer affairs, health and medical.

News associates at "CBS This Morning" work alongside broadcast associates and producers in newsgathering, fact checking, securing video footage and tracking data sources. Because of the varied nature of the content within the two-hour broadcast, the role encompasses a diverse set of assignments and responsibilities.

CBS News

News associates work in the control room during the live broadcast, write the opposition log, monitor phone lines, create the daily guest list, work with the graphics team, distribute the show rundown and script and prepare a summary of all stories and teases prior to air. They also field a variety of requests such as transcribing interviews, researching topics, pulling archival footage, and preparing story pitches.

News associates work in the Green Room and coordinate on-air guest services including securing transportation, monitoring arrivals and departures to and from the Broadcast Center, working to ensure guests' comfort, and coordinating with hair, makeup, and audio teams to have guests ready for their segments.





"Face The Nation" is the second longest-running news program in the history of television. This Sunday public affairs show, moderated by Margaret Brennan, hosts politicians, journalists, and authors to discuss policy and current events.

News associates at "Face The Nation" lead most of the research for the upcoming show, which is used by producers to craft questions and segments. News associates detail the week's current events, attend interviews and help in various production roles. On Sundays, they greet guests and assist them throughout the broadcast. They also contribute to the team's social media presence.





"48 Hours" investigates the most intriguing crime and justice cases that touch on all areas of the human experience including greed and passion. "48 Hours" has developed a rich history of original reporting and impact journalism that has helped exonerate wrongly convicted people, caused cold cases to be reopened and solved, and along the way changed lives.

The program's in-depth approach has earned the broadcast and its teams numerous awards including Peabodys, Emmys, RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Awards, and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award.



News associates at "48 Hours" pitch and develop crime-related stories, contact friends and families of victims or suspects in a case, organize and maintain show footage and photos, fact check scripts by reviewing court documents, and provide logistical and editorial support to producers and camera crews on location at shoots.





NATIONAL DESK



National Desk is the center for domestic newsgathering for all CBS News broadcasts. The Desk monitors social media, newswires, competitors and local affiliates to flag and chase interesting and important news as it breaks anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

News associates at the National Desk help assignment editors with newsgathering and logistics. Associates answer and screen calls, book travel for correspondents and crews and coordinate live feeds. They also determine which stories are of national significance and reach out to authorities, eyewitnesses and affiliates to gather and confirm information. They update the staff and obtain and upload data and footage to the servers as the story develops.

NEWSPATH

CBS Newspath provides network content to CBS affiliated stations coast to coast, and to CBS News clients around the world. This content includes, but is not limited to, CBS correspondent package and live shots, feeds of live events, breaking news coverage, CBS News affiliate material, and international content.

News associates play an essential role in the Newspath operation. News associates work side by side with producers and associate producers to monitor incoming CBS News material. They assist in newsgathering on the assignment desk, monitor and log breaking news feeds and live news conferences and learn to use the NewspathNow.com system to push CBS content. News associates at Newspath gain valuable hands-on experience in newsgathering and editorial, and a broad overall view of the entire CBS News operation.

"CBS Sunday Morning" is an American news magazine television program that first aired on January 28, 1979. This broadcast reviews events of the preceding week and covers the world of fine art, music, nature, sports, science, and Americana.

News associates at "Sunday Morning" primarily work with producers and editors. They identify images for stories, screen, and log footage, contact various organizations to track down specific information, and compile research packets for producers and correspondents in preparation for interviews. News associates may also assist in the field on shoots, attend various film screenings, obtain props for the set and operate the front desk.

CBS News Development Program

CBS News sponsors a unique program to identify and support promising journalists of color

The program, which began in January 2005, is designed to develop a pool of highly qualified producers and correspondents from which CBS affiliates and stations, as well as CBS News, will be able to draw talent. The goal of this program is to increase diversity in our newsroom, locally and nationally.

CBS News will work with CBS affiliates and minority journalist organizations to gather recommendations and conduct screenings at minority journalist conventions to identify candidates for the program, each of whom should have a minimum of two to three years professional experience in a TV newsroom. Applications will consist of a resume, a tape and recommendations. A committee comprised of CBS News executives and executive producers, CBS Newspath executives, and CBS News' Director of Development will select and interview the finalists for the program.

Two journalists, one producer and one reporter, will be selected each year for the program. CBS News will hire the journalists to work for two years at participating CBS affiliates. The journalists will be placed in strong newsrooms with a commitment to mentoring and enthusiasm for the project. Each participating affiliate will be involved in approving the candidate for its own newsroom. At the end of two years, the goal is for the journalists to join the CBS News organization.

Interested individuals may contact Kim Godwin, Vice President of News; Executive Director of Development & Diversity Initiatives at CNDStafDevDive@cbsnews.com. Click on this application link to download the form and more information on who to send to. The annual deadline for submission is December 30.

DUE TO THE HIGH VOLUME OF APPLICANTS, WE CANNOT RESPOND TO APPLICATION-STATUS INQUIRIES. CANDIDATES WHO MEET THE QUALIFICATIONS WILL BE CONTACTED DIRECTLY.