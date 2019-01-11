CBS News announces 2020 presidential campaign digital journalists

CBS News is expanding its political coverage as it ramps up for the upcoming 2020 presidential election, announcing the digital journalists who will be fanning out nationwide to cover the candidates for all platforms, and its team of associate producers. CBS News will also be continuing to produce "Local Matters," the segments on CBSN which give national audiences an insider's understanding of political issues on the local scene around the country.

"We are embracing political reporting now more than ever on every program and every platform," said Christopher Isham, vice president and Washington bureau chief for CBS News. "Our commitment will be robust and it kicks off today with the announcement of the formation of our political embed unit – our boots on the ground for the 2019-2020 election cycle. This is the first step in positioning CBS News as a prime political destination for the 2020 election. This is a critical time in our nation's politics and CBS News will be at the leading edge of campaign coverage."

"With 2020 poised to be the most historic election of our lifetime, we were thrilled to see unprecedented interest in joining the political unit this cycle," said Caitlin Conant, CBS News political director. "Our stellar team of political embeds and associate producers is second to none and will be at every event -- in every state-- giving our viewers an up-close look at the campaign trail along the way to the White House."

CBS News has expanded its political team on both the television network and digital platforms since the 2016 elections. Here are the newly named presidential campaign reporters and associate producers:



