CBS Mornings Deals: Wall charger, Dutch oven and other items to consider this holiday shopping season

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle host Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that could become your next everyday essentials. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text CBS to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

PowerPro Go!  3-In-1 Wall Charger

The PowerPro Go! has 3-In-1 high-speed charging capabilities and a 10,000mAh battery. It has the ability to power a wide range of mobile devices including those from Apple, Samsung and Google."

Was priced at $79.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $49.99 

Tenikle 360° + Bluetooth Shutter Remote 

The octopus-inspired travel gadget mounts phones, cameras and tablets with its bendable legs and strong suction cups. A Bluetooth remote lets you snap photos with a click from over 30 feet away.  

Was priced at $45.00, offered on CBSDeals.com for $29.99 

4.2 QT Dutch Oven - Phantom Chef 

This lightweight cooking option offers a possible non-stick solution to sautéing, braising, slow cooking and frying. It is 30% lighter than traditional cast iron, making it easier to store and transport. 

Was priced at $99.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $59.99 

First published on December 13, 2022 / 10:41 AM

