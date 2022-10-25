CBS Mornings Deals: Reusable bags, nonstick pans and other items designed to save time and money in the kitchen and beyond

Exclusive CBS Mornings Deals on products that could become daily essentials

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," chief technology and executive technical director Rachel Rothman of the Good Housekeeping Institute discusses items designed to save time and money in the kitchen, grocery store and more. Discover this week's exclusive deals below, and visit CBSDeals.com or text CBS to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Lotus Trolley Bags

Ditch plastic shopping bags with Lotus Trolley reusable bags. The bags include an insulated cooler bag, egg and wine holders and can each hold more than 70 pounds. They're not only used for grocery shopping either. Bring the bags to the beach, on road trips, to picnics and more, as they're designed to be reused hundreds of times.

Was priced at $49.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $29.99

GreenPan Chatham 11-Piece Set

Cook food with ease using the GreenPan Chatham 11-piece set, which includes covered saucepans, a covered casserole dish, frypans, a covered skillet and a steel steamer. Each pan features GreenPan's signature ceramic nonstick coating that's free from toxins like lead. And for extra resilience, the pans are reinforced with diamonds so customers can simmer, braise and sear food.

Was priced at $319.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $174.99

Drop Stop's Vehicle Seat Gap Filler

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one out of every 10 fatal crashes in the United States involves distraction and results in more than 3,000 deaths per year. That's where the Drop Stop comes in — a liquid and stain-resistant product designed to catch fallen items between a car's seats. The goal is to help drivers locate fallen items so that they do not look away from the road and get distracted while searching for them.

Was priced at $24.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $14.99