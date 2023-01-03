CBS Mornings Deals: Heat Sauna Wrap, 10-in-1 portable vehicle jump starter and other items that may become everyday essentials

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that could become your next everyday essentials. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text CBS to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Sharper Image Calming Heat Sauna Wrap

The Calming Heat Sauna Wrap might just deliver a portable spa-like experience. The sauna wrap can be used on any flat, heat-resistant surface. Its heat-infused technology may also burn calories as you sweat.

Was priced at $299.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $149.99

JumpSmart Jump Starter

Stay prepared in the event of an emergency with the 10-in-1 portable vehicle jump starter kit from JumpSmart. The multitool kit includes a flashlight, audible safety alarm, thermometer, compass, reflector, compass and more to assist in the event of emergencies.

Was priced at $159.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $119.99

Better Bedder Bed Making

Tired of bed sheets shifting and moving around through the night? The Better Bedder Bed Making holder aims to fix that. It takes one time to install and could add bonus storage for you by holding items including remote controls, phones and glasses.

Was priced at $39.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $20.00