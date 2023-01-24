CBS Mornings Deals: Gift ideas for your loved ones ahead of Valentine's Day

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make good Valentine's Day gifts for yourself or your loved ones — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Calming Cozy™ Classic Massaging Heating Wrap By Sharper Image

This weighted electric heating wrap may provide targeted heat therapy that can possibly help achy joints and muscles. It features velveteen material on the outer lining and the inner lining is made of a Sherpa fabric. It also comes with three therapeutic heat settings combined with three massaging vibrations options.

Was priced at $89.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $53.99

Hotel Collection Signature Candles Collection

Made with fragrances inspired by prominent hotels from around the world, these candles could bring the five-star hotel feel to your home.

Was priced at $199.95, offered on CBSDeals.com for $100.00

Genevive Elegant Halo Stud Earrings

These stud earrings could make for great gifts for any occasion. They feature butterfly closure and are available in Platinum or 14K Gold plating.

Was priced at $69.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $29.95