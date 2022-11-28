CBS Mornings Deals: Exclusive savings to consider this Cyber Monday

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner highlights exclusive Cyber Monday savings and products. Discover this week's exclusive deals below, and visit CBSDeals.com or text CBS 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Calming Heat™ By Sharper Image® Weighted Massaging Heating Pad

The Calming Heat™ pad can provide some of the benefits of heat therapy to achy muscles. The heating pad features three soothing heat settings and six massaging vibration settings, providing up to 18 combinations that may help to soothe your aches and pains.

Was priced at $64.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $38.99

Kelvin 23 - Urban Ultra MultiTool

Fix bikes, hang pictures, assemble flat-packed furniture and more with the Kelvin 23 Urban Ultra MultiTool. The palm-sized set features a hammer, screwdriver, LED light, tape measurer and other common household items to perform DIY repairs. The aluminum construction will allow it to stand up to wear and tear for years.

Was priced at $49.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $29.99

TikiTunes Speaker and Stake Bundle

Light up the mood and light up the party with the TikiTunes Speaker and Stake BOGO Bundle, which includes two TikiTunes Bluetooth speakers and two stakes with ambient light and a flickering flame. The rechargeable lightweight devices are water resistant and dust tight which allows for outdoor use. The easy-to-use Bluetooth-enabled speakers play for hours on a single charge and the warm LED light flickers to resemble a real fire.

Was priced at $99.98, offered on CBSDeals.com for $49.99

JumpSmart Jump Starter

Stay prepared in the event of an emergency with the 10-in-1 portable vehicle jump starter kit from JumpSmart. The multitool kit includes a flashlight, audible safety alarm, thermometer, compass, reflector, compass and more to assist in the event of emergencies.

Was priced at $139.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $95.99

InvisaWear:

Aside from wearing the InvisaWear necklace for style, the accessory could also help keep you safe. The charm on the necklace has a hidden button on the backside and when pushed twice, a text is sent to up to five family members or friends to alert them that help is needed. The text message also includes a link to the person's GPS location.

Was priced at $249.00, offered on CBSDeals.com for $174.30